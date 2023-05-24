Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 24th 2023, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Bramer, Lois (Bastian) 

by WayneTimes.com
May 24, 2023

NORTH ROSE/SODUS POINT: Lois (Bastian) Bramer passed away on 

May 15, 2023 at age 99. She was born in November 1923 to Edward and Rose (Metz) Bastian. She was predeceased by brothers Bernard, Everett, and Chester. Her husband of 48 years, Howard Bramer, passed away in 2002. She is survived by her daughters Joi (Jeffery) Washburn of Newark, Gay Bramer (Bill McMaster) of North Rose, niece Nancy (Bastian) Lewis of Webster, Ronald Bastian of Boothbay, ME, Larry Bastian of Lyons, David Bastian of Sodus, their respective families, and her aide and special friend, Tina Cahoon of North Rose; all of whom she loved dearly.

In her younger years, she was active in the Myers Community Hospital Twig Association, worked as a waitress, and at Sodus Central School in food service. She especially enjoyed the outdoors; gardening, cross country skiing, boating, camping, walking on beaches and spending time with her extended family.

Lois and Howard lived in Sodus Point for 35 years before moving to North Rose in 1993. She lived her final years in their home on Sodus Bay where she enjoyed the scenery and natural wildlife. She was entertained by the wild birds at her feeder during the cold months; especially the cardinals that seemed to show their gratitude, and she was fascinated by the hummingbirds and butterflies attracted to her summer flowers. Lois was grateful for visits and phone calls from her neighbors, relatives, and friends and the engaging conversations that ensued.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad Street, Lyons, NY 14489. Donations in Lois’ memory may be made to the First Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 25, Lyons, NY 14489 or the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY.  

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Bramer, Lois (Bastian) 

NORTH ROSE/SODUS POINT: Lois (Bastian) Bramer passed away on  May 15, 2023 at age 99. She was born in November 1923 to Edward and Rose (Metz) Bastian. She was predeceased by brothers Bernard, Everett, and Chester. Her husband of 48 years, Howard Bramer, passed away in 2002. She is survived by her daughters Joi (Jeffery) […]

Read More
Randall, Richard Roger

AUBURN: Richard Roger Randall, (known mostly by Josh or Dick), 83, of Port Byron, NY passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2023 at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Richard was born on August 07, 1939, in Sterling, NY, the beloved son of Leon and Mildred Randall. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square