Bramer, Lois (Bastian) 

NORTH ROSE/SODUS POINT: Lois (Bastian) Bramer passed away on

May 15, 2023 at age 99. She was born in November 1923 to Edward and Rose (Metz) Bastian. She was predeceased by brothers Bernard, Everett, and Chester. Her husband of 48 years, Howard Bramer, passed away in 2002. She is survived by her daughters Joi (Jeffery) Washburn of Newark, Gay Bramer (Bill McMaster) of North Rose, niece Nancy (Bastian) Lewis of Webster, Ronald Bastian of Boothbay, ME, Larry Bastian of Lyons, David Bastian of Sodus, their respective families, and her aide and special friend, Tina Cahoon of North Rose; all of whom she loved dearly.

In her younger years, she was active in the Myers Community Hospital Twig Association, worked as a waitress, and at Sodus Central School in food service. She especially enjoyed the outdoors; gardening, cross country skiing, boating, camping, walking on beaches and spending time with her extended family.

Lois and Howard lived in Sodus Point for 35 years before moving to North Rose in 1993. She lived her final years in their home on Sodus Bay where she enjoyed the scenery and natural wildlife. She was entertained by the wild birds at her feeder during the cold months; especially the cardinals that seemed to show their gratitude, and she was fascinated by the hummingbirds and butterflies attracted to her summer flowers. Lois was grateful for visits and phone calls from her neighbors, relatives, and friends and the engaging conversations that ensued.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad Street, Lyons, NY 14489. Donations in Lois’ memory may be made to the First Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 25, Lyons, NY 14489 or the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY.