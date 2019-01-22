Brandt, Louis W. “Bud”

NEWARK: Age 88, of E. Miller St., passed away Friday, January 18, 2019. Bud was born October 22, 1930 in Lyons, a son to the late Louis and Neva Mesley Brandt. He was a veteran of the Army from 1951-1953, and retired from Garlock Manufacturing in Palmyra after 44 years of employment. Bud was member of American Legion Post 286 and a life member of Lyons Rod & Gun Club, he was also a member of Amvets of Palmyra VFW. He was predeceased by his wife Janice, sister, Edna Conrad, great granddaughter, Makena and companion for the last 25 years, Marilyn Junot. Bud is survived by his children, Dianne (Jim) Williams, David (Shelly) Brandt and Lori (Larry) Bertou; 8 grandchildren, Lisa, Justin, Jodi, Chris, Ashley, Crystal, Brian and Erin; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Greco; special friends, Tracy and Bob Hardin; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in your area or to the August Mauer American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark, NY 14513. keysorfuneralhomes.com