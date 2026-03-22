Brandt, Roger E. “Buck”

SODUS - Roger E. “Buck” Brandt, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the home of his son in Brewerton, New York, surrounded by his loving family.

Born November 18, 1950, he was the son of Elizabeth and Ernest Brandt. A lifelong resident of Wayne County, Roger made his home in Sodus, where he built a life grounded in hard work, loyalty, and consistency.

A long the shoreline, many knew Roger as their trusted “boat doctor” during his years at Krenzer Marina and Arney’s Marina — the kind of man you called when something needed to be made right. But to those who knew him best, he was more than that. He was dependable, straightforward, and the kind of person who showed up without needing to be asked twice.

Roger appreciated the simple things — time in the garage, being outdoors, and a Saturday night dart game that rarely missed a week. Above all else, he was a father who raised his children with quiet toughness and a steady belief: if you have the means to be kind and giving, you should be.

His legacy continues through his children, Colby (Sarah) Brandt, Angela (James) Gilliard, and Doran Brandt; his grandchildren Zoey Brandt, Liam, Norah, and Preston Gilliard; as well as his two brothers, one sister, and many nieces and nephews.

Roger will be remembered for his steady presence, his willingne