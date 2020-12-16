Brasser, Florence Ruth

MACEDON/PENFIELD: Florence passed away on December 13, 2020. Predeceased by son, James Brasser. Survived by children William Brasser (Kathy Frey) and Steven (Patricia) Brasser; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Cortney (Brett), Russell (Claire), Mindy; eight great grandchildren, Brennan, Conner, Blake, Kyle, Hailey, Allison, Lorelei, Michael. Her extended family includes Brian (Laura) Frey and Jacob; Heather Porpora, Trey and Hailey.Florence spent 27 years driving school bus for Penfield School District. She was known as a “no-nonsense driver” as she wouldn’t let kids get away with much on the bus. Florence resided in Macedon for many years and built the first patio home in Parkwood Heights. She resided there for 14 years. The last 5 years she resided at Aaron Manor Nursing Home in Penfield where she was known as “BINGO BRASSER” because she won many of the bingo games and prizes. Our family would like to thank all the staff at Aaron Manor and Lifetime Care, with a special thank you to Jamie, for their continued support and care she was given. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Wednesday (December 16) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. (ALL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE. TO HELP VISITORS STAY WELL, WE ASK FAMILY AND FRIENDS TO RESERVE A TIME SLOT TO ATTEND FLORENCE’S VISITATION, BY CLICKING THE TAB BELOW). Funeral service will be private. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Contributions in Florence’s memory may be directed to Mercy Flight, 2420 Brickyard Rd., Canandaigua, NY 14424.