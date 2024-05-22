Brearey, Robert D. 

WOLCOTT: Robert D. Brearey, 63, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital with his family by his side.

Friends and Family are invited to a memorial service Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the Palmyra Bible Baptist Church, 1216 Canandaigua St., Palmyra, NY at 1:00 PM. Military honors will be held at 1:00 PM and the memorial service will follow.

Robert was born on March 9, 1963 in Rochester, NY the son of the late Paul Brearey and Patricia (Rowley) Armstrong.

After high school Robert joined the Army in 1984 and later became a training instructor for the US Government until 2007.

He enjoyed going to the beach, boating, wood working, shopping, playing games, (especially dice), and having fun with everyone.

Robert is survived by his sons; Daniel and Kyle Brearey and step-son, John Maroney; his sister, Jamie (Jeff) Dufault; brother, Scott (April) Brearey; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Robin and his brother, George Armstrong.