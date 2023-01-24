Breed, Joan Louise Lebrecht (Carter)

Hudson, FL: Joan Louise Lebrecht (Carter) Breed, aged 73, passed suddenly from this life into the hands of her Lord on January 18, 2023.

Joni was preceded in death by her son, Jody Carter, parents Karl and Dorothea Lebrecht, step-children Linda,Thomas, and Terrence Breed.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 44 years, Lloyd Breed, son Jamie Carter, grandchildren Carlie and Matthew; step-son Dennis Breed, step-grandson Cory Breed; brothers Stephen, Thomas, John, Curtis, Gerard Lebrecht and sisters Mary Healy, Karen Richardson, Barbara Lebrecht, Peggy Heerkens, their spouses and families; and the Carter family from Shortsville. Joni also leaves behind her life-long best friends Connie Lawson and cousin Suzi Schneider, who had been such joys and strength for her.

Joan and Lloyd spent their retirement years between Alexandria Bay, a place they cherished, and Hudson, FL where they have been for 13 years. In Alex Bay, they attended St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, where she loved singing in the choir.

She had a compassionate heart, a wonderful sense of humor, and was always a joy to be with. And in the midst of her pain she still found laughter.

A celebration of Joni’s life will be announced at a later date.