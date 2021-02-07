Breed, Linda A.

PALMYRA: Linda A. Breed, 61, of Palmyra, died on Thursday, Feb. 4, following a brief battle with cancer. Linda is survived by her son, Cory Breed and his girlfriend, Jessica Wilson of Palmyra; grandson, Aydrian of Palmyra; mother, Rosemary DeRuyter of Palmyra; father, Lloyd (Joan) Breed of Hudson, Fla.; brother, Dennis Breed of Palmyra; and step-brother, Jamie Carter of Florida. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, a loyal elderly rescue mutt, Shorty, and her beloved feline friends. She is predeceased by her brothers, Terence and Thomas Breed; step-brother, Jody Carter; and step-father, Vern DeRuyter. A 1978 graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School, Linda found her calling as a nurse. She earned her nursing degree at MCC and got her start working at Monroe Community Hospital. She relocated to Florida for several years before returning to the area and finding her home at Rochester General Hospital, where she worked in the Intensive Care Unit. Always on the go, Linda enjoyed many hobbies and interests. She was an avid bird watcher who took road trips to view migrations. She loved to travel, was an avid reader, a social activist and a fan of the arts. She and her mother enjoyed each other’s company as longtime season ticket holders for the Rochester Broadway Theatre League. Linda and her colleague and friend, Jorge Camacho, Jr., chronicled some of her adventures – including a review of the musical, “Hamilton,” and a trip to a climate change rally in Washington, D.C. – in a YouTube video series they called “The Linda Breed Experience.” Linda was always at the ready to help a friend, family member or stray animal. She volunteered for several years as a local Cub Scout pack leader, inspired by her former Girl Scout troop leader and friend, Ann Guest. Linda found comfort and community in her faith; she was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Linda’s family extends heartfelt gratitude to those who so compassionately cared for her, especially her nursing friends, Kathy, Lisa and Calie, and her housemate, Ashton. Arrangements by the Robert L.Yost Funeral Home. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date, when conditions allow for safer gatherings. Donations in Linda’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences@www.rlyostfuneralhome.com