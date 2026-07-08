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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Breen, Joann R. (Smith)

July 8, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

August 10 1936 – June 30, 2026 

Savannah: Joann Breen, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Newark Wayne Hospital.

Joann was born in Maryland on August 10, 1936, the daughter of Walter B. and Rena M. (Helmer) Smith. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband, Tom, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great‑grandmother. She will be sorely missed by many.

She is survived by her children, Thomas E. (Janie) Breen III, Robert L. (Stephanie) Breen, Roxanne (Terry) Burgess, Cheryl Myers, Jill (James) Young, Kathy Breen, and Ryan (Elizabeth) Breen; her brothers, Harold (Sandy) and Rodney (Bobbie) Smith, sisters; Pam Tallman, Beverly (Nick) Frantangelo and Vicki Zell; a sister-in-law Bonnie Smith; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Joann was predeceased by her husband, Tom; her son, Charles Breen and grandson Thomas IV; sisters Delores (Mark) Townsend, Charlotte (Dick) Spellman, Sandy (Paul) DeLeo; brother Dale Smith; brother-in-law, Bud Tallman.

In keeping with Joann’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or burial. A private celebration of her life will be held for family members at a later date.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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