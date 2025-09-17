PALMYRA: Patrick passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 14th, 2025, at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mary Breen.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Breen; children, Trisha (Chad) Redmond, Patrick (Danielle) Breen, Jr.; grandchildren, Bryce, Joel, Samuel; siblings, Terri (Charles) Ziegler, Tim (Lois) Breen, Dave (Karen) Breen, Jr.; Marty Breen, Kelly Breen, Tom Breen; many nieces and nephews.

Pat lived a rich and meaningful life. He stayed active raising his two children with his wife Linda. They could often be seen skiing, hiking the Adirondack’s, or biking the canal trail. Pat supported his grandsons in their many endeavors, sharing his love for adventure and skeet shooting with them. Pat was also an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed shooting skeet, fishing, and duck hunting with the “brown is down” crew. Those closest to Pat knew he was never afraid to learn a new skill or reach out a hand in friendship. He began his career with Eastman Kodak Company and remained there for 35 years until his retirement. This wonderful man will not only be missed by his family and close friends, but also by his beloved community.

Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, September 19th at Murphy Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where a funeral service for Patrick will be held on Saturday, September 20th at 10:00 A.M. Patrick will privately be laid to rest at St. Anne’s Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at Flaherty’s in Macedon at 11:30pm, located at 113 Pittsford-Palmyra Rd., Macedon, New York.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Patrick may be directed to Newark Rod and Gun Club Youth Fund 5704 Teller Rd Newark, NY 14513 or to the Palmyra Community Center 424 Stafford Street Palmyra, NY 14522.