May 6, 2025
Obituaries

Breisch, Frank Osborne

May 6, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Frank approached life with an open heart and a ready smile for everyone he met. On April 27, 2025, he left this world, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, kindness, and a handlebar mustache that was nothing short of iconic.

Born on March 27, 1949, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Frank grew up in Lyons, New York, and spent most of his life in Newark, New York. He was 76 years old.

Frank worked as a Bonded Courier for the Newark School System for 27 years, where he made just as many friends as he did deliveries. Outside of work, he loved fishing, spending time with his family, spending time at their lake house, and cheering for all of Pittsburgh’s sports teams, especially the Steelers. Frank had a lifelong passion for fast cars and a deep interest in World War II history, often reading and studying about both whenever he had the chance. He was also a proud member of the Lyons Elks Club for many years.

Frank was the life of every party, loud and boisterous in the best of ways, and blessed with a heart as big as his laugh. It wasn’t a real conversation with Frank unless he hit you with a "Did you know?" or a "Get this!" He was always eager to share something interesting, surprising, or a "fact" that he simply made up. Whether you knew him as Frank, Oz, Hinney, Dad, Unkie, or Papa, you knew you had a friend for life.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Bray; his daughter, Margo (Bradley) Huggins; his sister, Linda (Bill) Valsente-Bias; his step-children, Kacey Bray and Jeffrey (Beverly) Bray; his niece, Christy (Ben) Valsente-Northern; his nephew, Matt Valsente; and his great-nephew, Jeffrey Valsente. He was a proud and incredibly devoted grandfather to Victoria Bray, Erik Bray, Holly Bray, Gemma Acquilano, Evie Huggins, and Mae Huggins. Nothing made him happier than bragging about his grandkids’ accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Margaret Breisch, and his brother-in-law, Dave Valsente.

A celebration of Frank’s life will be held in the summer of 2025, with details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County.

Frank will be remembered for his booming laugh, his kind soul, and the way he made everyone feel like family - whether you knew him for decades or had just met him five minutes ago. As Frank would say, "See ya!"

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com



