Brendlinger, Leonard "Len"

LYONS: Leonard “Len” Brendlinger, 82, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2026. He was born January 29, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Leonard and Violet Brendlinger and spent the majority of his life in Lyons, New York.

Len graduated from Lyons High School as a proud member of the Great Class of 1962. He was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Lyons. He later attended Empire State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

In 1966, Len joined the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he met the love of his life. After his military service, he began a long and successful career with Xerox, from which he retired after 32 years of dedicated service.

Following retirement, Len embraced the snowbird lifestyle, spending his winters in North Port, Florida, for 20 years before returning to Lyons to live full time.

Len is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Brenda Lange Brendlinger; his daughter, Shanon Brendlinger of Lyons, NY; his son, Steven (Danyel) Brendlinger of Delano, TN; and his daughter, Kristel (David) Desmedt of Leuven, Belgium. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Steven Brendlinger of Sandy, UT, and Rylee (Evan) Brendlinger of Delano, TN; his sister, Judy Cook of Newark and a brother Mark (Tracy) Purner; as well as a niece and nephew, a great-niece, several great-nephews, and a few great-great nieces and a great-great nephew.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11am at First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad Street, Lyons. A reception will follow in the church undercroft. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church of Lyons.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.