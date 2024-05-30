Brett, Sr., John “Smokey” F. 

SODUS: John “Smokey” Brett, 74, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours, Saturday, June 1, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A service will follow at the funeral home.

“Smokey” was born November 10, 1949, in Watertown, NY, the son of the late George A. and Kathleen E. (McGrath) Brett. He graduated from Henderson Central High School. He was foreman for the Fowler Brothers Farm for over 40 years.

“Smokey” enjoyed hunting –“Buckmaster”, fishing, sailing and racing the 8 meter with John Fowler on “The Natural”, he was a drummer in several bands, founder of the Livin’ Proof Motorcycle Club and member for 55 years. He was also a Mason, but his biggest hobby was building motorcycles with his best friend, Don Gayk at Smoke & Don’s Chop Shop. “Smokey” was a great mentor for all.

He is survived by his wife, Dale M. (Fargo), whom he married November 8, 1969; daughters, Charity Meyer and Carrie A. (Billy) Brett; son, John “Puff” (Sherry) Brett, Jr.; sisters, Patricia (John) Hodge, Judith Crab and Kathy (Bill) Oliver; sister-in-law, Donna Brett; grandchildren; Shayla (Kenny) Meyer, Michael J. Meyer II, Daniel J. (Shania) Meyer, Billy J. (Amanda) Cromartie II, Tyre C. (Sam) Cromartie, Malia K. Cromartie, Randy (Kathryn) Luther, Krissy (Mike) Luther, Jonathan (Jessica) Luther and Jennifer (Mike) Luther.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Michael.