WATERLOO: Gene died on November 15, 2020 at the age of 79. He is survived by his children, Kelly Duncan, and Mike Brewer. Predeceased by son Stephen E. Brewer. Also survived by grandchildren, Timothy Osborn, Jonathon Fischer, Tanya Jolly, Guy Brewer, Brittany Brewer, Jacob Brewer and predeceased by Jesse Brewer. There are several great grandchildren, extended family and friends to cherish his memory. Services will be private. To send cards to the family please mail them to, Kelly Duncan, PO Box 245, Waterloo, NY 13165. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.