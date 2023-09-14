Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 15th 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Brezinski, Eugenia A.

by WayneTimes.com
September 14, 2023

 Eugenia Brezinski (Jean), beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2023 at the age of 94.

Born, September 28, 1928 to Marie and Jacob Sapikowski in Rochester, NY.  Eugenia touched the lives of many. Her kindness, love and sense of humor will be remembered by all.

She is survived by her daughters Ann Marie Barber (Gary Cornelius), Carol Hankin (Arnold Kovalsky) and grandchildren Christine (Charlie) Lauriat, Jonathan Hankin, Eric (Carra) Hankin and a great grandchild on the way.

A special thank you to the staff at Crest Manor for the great care they provided.

Calling hours will be held on September 18, 2023 from 4-7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels at 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY.  A Mass in her honor will be celebrated September 19, 2023 at 10 AM, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 1124 Hudson Avenue, Rochester, NY. The service will be live streamed at saintstanislausrochester.org

The family is requesting no flowers. Please consider contributions in her memory that  may be sent to: URMC, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Fund, Box 270032, Rochester, NY 14627.

Internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be private at the family’s request.  

To share a special memory please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Copeland, Dorothy F.  

LYONS: Dorothy F. Copeland, age 72, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 after an extended illness. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons. Memorials to Laurel House, Fair Street, Newark, or the Humane Society of Wayne County.  Dorothy was born in Rochester March 8, 1951, daughter […]

Read More
Romeiser, William  R. "Bill"

09/14/1954 - 09/10/2023 PALMYRA: Bill passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at age 68. Bill was born to the late Mary "Walton" and Robert Romeiser on Tuesday, September 14, 1954.  In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three sisters Ruth Button, Evelyn Dickerson, and Barbara VanCaeseele.  Bill is survived by his loving wife […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square