Brezinski, Eugenia A.

Eugenia Brezinski (Jean), beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2023 at the age of 94.

Born, September 28, 1928 to Marie and Jacob Sapikowski in Rochester, NY. Eugenia touched the lives of many. Her kindness, love and sense of humor will be remembered by all.

She is survived by her daughters Ann Marie Barber (Gary Cornelius), Carol Hankin (Arnold Kovalsky) and grandchildren Christine (Charlie) Lauriat, Jonathan Hankin, Eric (Carra) Hankin and a great grandchild on the way.

A special thank you to the staff at Crest Manor for the great care they provided.

Calling hours will be held on September 18, 2023 from 4-7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels at 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY. A Mass in her honor will be celebrated September 19, 2023 at 10 AM, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 1124 Hudson Avenue, Rochester, NY. The service will be live streamed at saintstanislausrochester.org

The family is requesting no flowers. Please consider contributions in her memory that may be sent to: URMC, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Fund, Box 270032, Rochester, NY 14627.

Internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be private at the family’s request.

