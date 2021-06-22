Bridgeman, James Steven

NEWARK: James S. Bridgeman, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

The family will greet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday (June 26) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Jim’s celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday (June 27) at the Newark American Legion, 200 East Union Street, Newark, NY. Private burial in Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14513.

James was born the son of the late Raymond and Winifred (Ellis) Bridgeman on Monday, June 13, 1949, in Sodus, NY. After finishing high school, Jim worked as a car salesman for several years before joining the Village of Newark; he would retire as an Operations Manager after 28 years. Jim was a member and former house manager at the American Legion and former commander of the Sons of the American Legion. Jim enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, watching NASCAR, and his Boston Terriers. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

James will be remembered by his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Linda (Forbes) Bridgeman; children Melodi (Tad) Lenahan, James (Jodie) Bridgeman Jr., Amanda (Tony Formicola) Giglio, Chad Crockford and Colby (Brad) DeVelder; grandchildren Jude, Campbell, Jamison, Blake, Natalie, Bristol, Evelyn, Thomas and Natalie; brother-in-law, Richard Cook.

James was predeceased by his step-father, Richard Nieskes; step-mother, Marian Bridgman; sister, Joan Cook, brother and sister-in-law, David (Sandy) Bridgeman; nephew, Mark Bridgeman; grandaughter, Lilly DeVelder.

