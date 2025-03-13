Briggs, Barbara D. 

NEWARK: Barbara D. Briggs,78, passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Friends are invited to a graveside service at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Newark Cemetery.

Barbara was born in Newark on May 19, 1946, to the late Edmund and Helen Carroll DeSmith. After graduating from Newark High School in 1964, she earned a B.A. of Science and worked as a Therapist at Newark Developmental Center. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church and an animal lover. Barbara was known as a kind, generous person with a good sense of humor.

Barbara was predeceased by her son, Larry Briggs in 2018. She is survived by her son, Michael Briggs; her sister, Irene (Bill) Schusler; one grandchild, Michael J. Briggs; two nieces; one nephew; great nieces and nephews, four first cousins; dear friends & her constant companion, Millie.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com