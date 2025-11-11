Briggs, Carol A.

SODUS: Entered into rest peacefully on November 10, 2025, at the age of 87.

Born to Earl and Mary Smith Goetzman, Carol was raised in Alton, NY, and graduated from Sodus High School.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Everett J. Briggs; daughter Terri Moulton; granddaughter Stacey Moulton; and brother Richard Goetzman.

Carol attended the Alton Free Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed watching her favorite soap operas, tending to her flowers and garden, and most importantly, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son Steve (Janice) Briggs; grandchildren Josh (Courtney) Briggs, Ashley (Del) Arno, and Jason (Jeremy Tillapaugh) Moulton; great-grandchildren Paisley Briggs and James Arno; sister-in-law Nancy Goetzman; son in law: Charles Moulton.

No calling hours will be held. At the convenience of the family, a graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2026, with burial taking place in Baptist Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Carol may be made to the Sodus Center Fire Department.

