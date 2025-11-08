Briggs, Elizabeth M

In Loving Memory of Elizabeth M. Briggs (“Betty” “Liz”)

HENRIETTA/PALMYRA: Elizabeth M. Briggs passed away peacefully at home in Rochester, NY on October 19, 2025 at the age of 93.

Her cheerful, optimistic disposition, sense of humor and independent, outgoing nature, together with her perseverance, curiosity and insatiable desire to learn likely contributed to her longevity. She enjoyed making friends wherever she went, accumulating countless friends over the years. She was generous, caring, eager to help others and stopped to pet every dog she passed. Consistent with her selfless desire to help others, Elizabeth donated her body to the University of Rochester Anatomical Gift Program.

Betty was born in Akron, Ohio on June 26, 1932. After spending most of her childhood in Ohio, she relocated with her family to Rochester, NY, where she completed her senior year and graduated from West High School. After high school, Betty lived independently, working as a secretary and as a waitress at local country clubs.

She married the love of her life, John Briggs, on April 21, 1956. Together they raised their three children in Palmyra, New York, where they lived happily for 25 years.

Betty enjoyed contributing her time and energy to Rochester area and Palmyra community activities. Betty was active in the Rochester Community Players, where she served on the board of directors, worked on the membership drive and worked as Assistant Wardrobe Mistress. Betty served for more than 20 years on the Palmyra Zoning Board of Appeals and also worked as a volunteer on several local political campaigns over the years.

Betty was an active member of the Palmyra 175ers, as part of the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the Town of Palmyra and was an avid volunteer during Palmyra Canaltown Days. She was heavily involved in opposing urban renewal as part of the effort to preserve the buildings that became the museums of Historic Palmyra, and she founded and managed the Palmyra Historical Society’s antique show for 21 years.

Betty taught Sunday School at the Western Presbyterian Church for 15 years, served as Director of Christian Education and as a church Elder there for 8 years. She helped manage the Western Presbyterian Church’s antique show for 11 years, and routinely volunteered to support church events, such as the Ox Roast.

Betty served in leadership roles in community youth programs, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Troop Leader and 4-H leader. At the age of 41, she learned to ski, later serving as the leader of the 4-H Ski Club and eventually earning membership in the National Ski Patrol at Brantling Ski Slopes, where she additionally helped raise funds for Ski Patrol operations.

While Betty’s children were still school-age, she launched her own business, Red Barrel Furniture Stripping, in the family barn, where she stripped and restored furniture. As her children began to head off to college, Betty began to work as a secretary at the Mobil Chemical Corporation, where she acquired the nickname, “Liz”, staying on at Mobil for ten years until she retired. The friends she met thereafter knew her as Liz, while family and old friends knew her as Betty.

Liz was well-read on a wide range of topics and often finished a book the same day she picked it up. She studied antiques at St. John Fisher College, the Rochester Museum of Science and the Landmark Society of Rochester and was also a part-time antique dealer and appraiser.

After retirement, Liz and John moved to their home on Grass Lake in Hammond, NY, where they lived happily for 25 years and enjoyed spending winters in Florida, Arizona and ultimately in Myrtle Beach.

During her years at Grass Lake, Liz helped found The Grass Lake Association and organized its annual events, she served as a volunteer and member of the Board of Directors of the Hammond Museum, serving as treasurer and as organizer of the museum’s summer concert series. In addition to donating her time and energy to the museum, she also donated many items to the Hammond Museum’s collection. Liz was also an active member of the Hammond Presbyterian Church.

In 2014, Liz and John returned to Rochester to be closer to family and lifelong friends. Liz lived at the Greenwood Cove apartments, where she enjoyed socializing with other residents and staff, participating in Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and participating in Henrietta Senior Center events.

Liz was predeceased by her beloved husband, John H. Briggs, and her beloved nephew, Frank J. Quattro.

She is survived by her sister, Harva Quattro Kendrick of San Diego, CA; her children, Alan Briggs of Port Byron, NY, Paul Briggs of Groton, NY, and Cara Briggs (Don Irvine) of Honeoye Falls, NY; her grandchildren, Betsey Reynolds (Christopher) of Webster, NY, Julie Tersigni (Michael) of New Canaan, CT, Keith Briggs of Rochester, Jason Irvine of Honeoye Falls, and Ben Irvine of Honeoye Falls; and her great-grandsons, Mason and Matthew Reynolds and Gabriel Tersigni. She also leaves cousins and extended family across the country. She is also survived by cherished nieces and nephews Christina Quattro, Amanda Quattro, Pamela (Rich) Cerutti, Jenna Cerutti and Johnny Cerutti, and “third and fourth sons,” Jim Sementilli (Gerry Clark) and James Warner (Debra Belbas). Special thanks to Nancy, Riley and Tina for your compassionate care that enabled Liz to remain at home.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in spring 2026. Donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to Elizabeth’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).