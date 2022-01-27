Briggs, Ellis

NORTH ROSE: Age 87, passed away January 26, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Ellis was predeceased by siblings, Erlwin Briggs, Eileen Wheat, Earl Briggs, Eloise Briggs and Everett Briggs; and his grandson, Matthew Dumas. He is survived by his wife, Faye Briggs; daughter, Lorraine Dumas; grandchildren, Nicole Couturier and Joshua Dumas; and seven great grandchildren.

Ellis worked at Xerox in his early years, then went into fresh fruit farming full time on his family farm. He sold his product for approximately 50 years at the Syracuse Regional Market. He loved scratch offs and going to the casino. The last four years he was a daily visitor at the Wayne County Nursing Home where his wife has been a resident. He would have lunch with her and chat with other residents and tell them stories.

Per his wishes, there will not be any services. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com