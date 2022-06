NORTH ROSE/LYONS: Age 86, passed away on June 9, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Briggs and grandson, Matthew Dumas. She leaves behind her daughter, Lorraine Dumas; granddaughter, Nicole Couturier; grandson, Joshua Dumas and eight great-grandchildren.

Faye loved to garden and was known for her delicious cooking. She worked side by side with her husband on their family fruit farm. She also loved to visit the casino and go antiquing.

Per Faye’s wishes there will be no services at this time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences can be made at www.HSNORTON.com.