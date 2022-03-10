Briggs, James

SODUS: It is with great sadness that the family of James Briggs announce his passing. James, 68, a loving father of two and grandfather of three, entered into eternal rest on March 2, 2022 with family by his side.

James was born the son of Don (Pete) Briggs and Alice Miller (short) on August 14, 1953, in Sodus NY. He graduated from Sodus Central High School. He was a very hard worker his entire life, at times working three jobs. He was committed to a life long career at Garlock Sealing Technologies in Palmyra, NY where he later retired. After Jim retired, he continued to have more energy than anyone he knew and continued his hard work by dedicating most of his time helping others. No matter if you called him Jim, Jimmy, Briggzy, or Papadad, you knew he was a Jack of all trades and would accomplish task many of us thought to be impossible. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, baking, and spending time with family and friends.

Jim was a long time honorary member of the Alton Fire Department and recently marched with the Towpath Volunteer Fife and Drum Corps. He was a good friend to so many people. You could always count on him for a good laugh and was the life of any party. He’d always be the first person on the dance floor and the last to leave.

Jim loved unconditionally, he was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend who will be remembered by his son James Briggs II and daughter Lise Briggs, grand children Anthony Wilferth, Sherisse Briggs and Liberty Grady, siblings John Briggs, Shelly Enos, and Beverly McCarthy, among many other friends and family members who all held a special place in his heart.

James is now reunited with his father Don Briggs, mother Alice Miller, and siblings Don Briggs, Dave Miller JR, Mary Stock and Jean Briggs.

Join us for calling hours at Nortons Funeral Home, Sodus NY on March 19, 2022 from 2 PM - 4 PM.

Please consider a memorial donation made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (L.C.R.F.) which can be made online by visiting https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/?form=donate

Celebration of life will be held at the Alton Fire Department and dates will be posted to Social Media and in The Times this spring/summer