Briggs, Keith Lyman

WOLCOTT, NY & WINTER HAVEN FLORIDA: Keith passed away on March 4, 2020 in Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, Florida at 72 years old. He was born to Lyman and Mildred Briggs in Auburn Memorial Hospital in Auburn, NY. Keith’s parents lived on 6013 Auburn St, Wolcott, NY 14590. He took care of his parents until they passed away. Keith was a Sunday church goer. He lived in Wolcott for 6 months of the year and Florida the other 6 months. He worked at DDSO as a DA/assisted supervisor for 38 years. He went to Leavenworth Central School. He enjoyed eating with his lady friends and nephew Dennis (Star) Standbrook at new restaurants. Places they frequently stop at were the Village Restaurant and Foster’s in Wolcott, NY; Nick’s in Alton, NY; and Steger Haus in Sodus, NY. Keith is survived by his siblings, Connie Standbrook and Bruce (Georgia) Briggs of Winter Haven FL; several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. He was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Keith enjoyed swimming in the pool, relaxing in the hot tub, and listening to his music in his Buick and eating at different restaurants. He loved having breakfast with his brother, Bruce on Friday mornings. He enjoyed having supper with family at different restaurants each week as well. He would go to the park and have drinks with friends and family on Wednesday evenings. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-6:00pm Friday, August 28th at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590 where his Memorial Service will start promptly at 6:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com