Briggs, Larry E.

NEWARK: Larry E. Briggs, 50, died Wednesday (August 8, 2018) at his home. Larry was born on January 14, 1968 in Newark, the son of Lawrence and Barbara DeSmith Pieters. He was a 1986 graduate of Newark High School and after high school, Larry served in the US Army for two years. He was a member of St. Michael Church. He has been working for the FLDDSO at the Peterman House in Seneca Falls. Larry was a kind giving person, who always thought of others before himself. He is survived by his mother Barbara Briggs; a brother Michael W. Briggs and nephew Michael J. Briggs of Newark; Special Aunt and Uncle, Irene and Bill Schusler of Newark; cousins Nancy Schusler, Lora (Andy) Prebalick and David (Becca) Schusler; many friends and co-workers. Larry was predeceased by his father Lawrence Pieters. The family would like to thank all those who helped and donated their time and love during Larry’s illness. A private graveside funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com