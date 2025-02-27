Briggs, Larry Grant

NEWARK: Larry Briggs, 88, of Newark met his lord on Friday, February 21, 2025 at his home surrounded by family.

A graveside service at the Newark Cemetery and celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2025.

Larry was born in Sodus, on April 3, 1936, the son of the late Wayne Briggs and Evelyn Featherly Briggs. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer, worked for 36+ years at DDSO in Newark and was a retired Nurse Practitioner. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and socializing. He was best known for his incredible love of family; that his “Quiver will be full” - prophesy to him & Judie; his sharp humor and witt; and that Larry was a very social and caring man.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Judie) Briggs; children, Rodd (Shelly) Briggs, Stephanie (Greg) Vanfleet, Larry Schutt, Kadien Schutt, Makayla Schutt, Samantha Briggs, Michael Briggs; grandchildren Haley, Timothy, Jessica, Amanda, Shawn, Tiffany, Brandi, Luke (Allicia), Caleb, Samuel, Faith, Lilly, Michael; great-grandchildren Aaliyah, Wyatt, Eli, Emma, Dixie, Knolyn, Willow, Phoebe (Nikki); great-great-grandchildren Nova, Renee, Nora, Jumi; special nephew Fred (Chrissy) Downey; daughter-in-law Susan Briggs; brother Jerry (Suzanne) Briggs; several nieces and nephews; and close friends Norm and Abe. He is predeceased by his parents Wayne and Evelyn; wife Edna Mae Decker; three sons Todd, Joseph and Larry.

There is a profound emptiness in the Briggs home on Earth, but a profound rejoicing in Heaven on his arrival there.

Soar high my love, I will meet you at the Eastern Gate!

