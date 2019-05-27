Obituaries
Briggs, Laurie J.
NEWARK: Laurie Briggs, 64 a loving mother of two and grandmother of three entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. Laurie was born the daughter of Lyle Ensley and Clara May (Vanderbrook) Cuthbert on Friday, July 2, 1954, in Sodus, NY. She graduated from Sodus Central High School. She later became an LPN and dedicated her life to helping others. Laurie loved gardening, and in the summer she made her yard her masterpiece. Her yard was not only enjoyed by family, but many passing by who would often stop to give compliments. She enjoyed writing, nature, animals, warm summer days and Christmas. Laurie was a collector of fine china and antiques. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and sister with a kind and compassionate spirit. She had a smile and laugh that will be missed by many. Laurie will be remembered by her daughter, Lisa Briggs; son, James Briggs, II; grandchildren, Anthony Wilferth, Sherisse Briggs and Liberty Grady; fiance Thomas Elsenheimer; mother, Clara Jarrett; siblings, Carol Cuthbert, Charles (Terry) Jarrett and Vickie (Larry) Guerra; many nieces and nephews; her special dog friends, Joey, Wrinkles and Tictac. Laurie was predeceased by her father, Lyle Cuthbert; brothers, Ralph and Lyle Cuthbert; sisters, Betty Cuthbert and Audrey Bliek. All services will be private. In memory of Laurie, please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or Finger Lakes Hematology & Oncology, 6 Ambulance Drive, Clifton Springs, NY 14432. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
