Briggs, Melvin E. 

LYONS: Melvin E. Briggs, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Clifton Springs Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

Honoring his wishes there will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery with a graveside service at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Memorials in his name may be made to the Lyons Fire Department, 23 Water Street, Lyons, NY 14489.

Melvin was born on June 21, 1940 to Dan and Audra Briggs. He was raised in the North Rose area and graduated from the North Rose Central School, Class of 1959. He served in the United States Army in the early 1960’s

Melvin married Doris Bannatyne in 1964 and became stepfather to her 5 children. Together they also became parents to 2 more children. He was employed by Seneca Foods as a mechanic for over 30 years and retired in 2002. Melvin was a member of the Lyons Fire Department for over 50 years.

Melvin is survived by his son, Dennis (Terri) Briggs of Newark; stepchildren, Deanne (Ken) Giljam of Tennessee, James Bannatyne of Port Gibson, Dorothy (Richard) Baker of Lyons, Deborah (Karl) George of Clyde, and son-in-law, Gary LeClair of Marion. He is also survived by a brother, Robert (Sally) Briggs, and a sister, Marge (Walt) Tellier and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Doris; his daughter, Denise LeClair; his stepdaughter, Della Cooper and her husband Jerry; his grandson Zachary Briggs; his brothers Calvin and Glen Briggs; and his parents.

