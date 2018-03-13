Briggs, Ronald R. “Rondo”

NORTH ROSE/OLATHA, KS: Died on February 17, 2018 after he lost his battle with cancer at the age of 58 in Olatha, Kansas. Ron was born December 14, 1959 a son to Calvin and Arleen Jordan Briggs. He was an auto mechanic for most of his life. He loved camping, NASCAR Racing and concerts with his friends. Ron is survived by 2 sisters, Laurie Briggs (James Greule) of North Rose and Lisa Baker of Williamson; brother, Gregory Briggs of Lyons; nephew, Corey and niece Ashley Baker; great-nephew, Hunter Bettis, all of Williamson; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends from North Rose, Wolcott and Olatha, KS areas. He was predeceased by his parents and nephew, Zachary Virts. A memorial service will be held Saturday (Mar. 24) 2 pm at Rose United Methodist Church, School St., in Rose.