Briggs, Sandra J. 

NEWARK: Sandy Briggs passed after a lengthy struggle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in Pittsford, New York to a family of four siblings. After high school she worked at Kodak and lived independently. Her green MGB was her pride and joy, but she eventually had to give it up due to speeding tickets. She spent over two decades as a teacher’s aide at Gananda Elementary, finishing her career as a one-on-one aide for autistic children.

Sandy married Robert Knobel and had her eldest son, Kyle. She later married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Briggs, and they spent the rest of their life together, having two children, Emily and Scott. She loved their cabin in Redfield NY, sharing a deep joy for nature and her many flower gardens.

She was a dedicated mother, learned gardener, passionate quilter, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always present and ready to host her many friends and family. She will be deeply missed and remembered as a pillar of her community.

Predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Jayne Winkler and her sister, Bette Jean Merritt. Sandy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Tom Briggs; children, Kyle Knobel, Scott Briggs, and Emily (Josh) Neely; grandchildren, Kaya, Caleb, Autumn, Dylan, Sierra, and Ella; great-granddaughter, Saige; sister, Robin (Craig) English; brothers, Randy (Amy) Winkler, Lonnie (Suzette) Winkler, and Kenny Winkler, many nieces and nephews, and her constant companion dog Piper.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7pm on Friday, August 19 at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road in Ontario, NY. A memorial service celebrating Sandy’s life will be held on Saturday (August 20), 11am at Pultneyville Reformed Church, 7784 Hamilton Street in Williamson, NY.

Contributions in memory of Sandy may be directed to the church or Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St, Newark, NY 14513. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Sandy’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.