February 18th 2021, Thursday
Briggs, Todd G.

February 17, 2021

NEWARK: Todd G. Briggs, 61, died on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home, 1475  County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Mr. Briggs was born on November 11, 1959 the son of Larry and Edna Mae Decker Briggs in Newark, NY. He was a graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1979.  After high school, Todd, enlisted in the US Navy. He served on the USS Enterprise. He was an underwater welder and fireman in the Navy.  Upon returning home he started working at Garlock in Palmyra. He retired from Garlock in 2019. He married his love Susan Krebbeks on August 18, 1984.  Todd is survived by his wife Susan; a son Timothy (Shauna Navarro) Briggs of Williamson; a daughter Jessica Briggs of Lyons; a granddaughter Aaliyah Briggs; his father Larry (Judith) Briggs of Newark; a brother Rodd (Shelly) Briggs of Colorado; parents-in-law Clyde and Helen Krebbeks; a brother-in-law Randy (Jeanne) Krebbeks; a niece, aunts, uncles and cousins.  He was predeceased by his mother Edna Briggs; grandparents Wayne and Evelyn Briggs. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

