June 9th 2021, Wednesday
Briggs, Todd

by WayneTimes.com
June 8, 2021

NEWARK: A Celebration of Life for Todd Briggs will be held on Saturday, June 26th. Following a private service, a picnic in his honor will be held at 1pm at his home 6989 Miller Road in Newark.

