Briggs, Todd

NEWARK: A Celebration of Life for Todd Briggs will be held on Saturday, June 26th. Following a private service, a picnic in his honor will be held at 1pm at his home 6989 Miller Road in Newark.
ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA: Ralph R. Sollie Jr, current resident of St. Augustine, Florida and formerly of Rochester/Buffalo, NY, died at the Bailey Center Hospice June 4th, 2021 after a fierce brief battle with pancreatic cancer and lymphoma at the age of 64 years. Ralph was a good man who led a good life. He was […]