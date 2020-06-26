Brightman, William K. 

NEWARK: William Brightman, 90, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home. In accordance with Bill’s wishes all services will be private. William was born the son of the late Harold and Ruth (Wenban) Brightman on Friday, June 20, 1930, in Baldwinsville, NY. Bill was employed by the New York Telephone Company for thirty-seven and a half years, retiring in 1989. Over the years, he was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Newark Masonic Lodge, and the Williamson Flying Club. He enjoyed his family, hunting at his camp in Canisteo, fishing often in Canada, traveling, flying, a previous home in Sodus Point, and his farm. William will be remembered by his loving wife of 67 years, Christine (Stell) Brightman; son, W. Timothy (Susan) Brightman; daughter, Tracy L. Brightman; grandchildren Chaston (Holly) Brightman, Kellyn Brightman and Kaitlin Brightman; great-grandchildren Gage Brightman, Reed Brightman and McKinley Brightman-Wright; sister, Jeanne Frey; sister-in-law, Joan Stell; brothers-in-law Michael Stell and Sheldon Furber; several nieces and nephews. William was predeceased by his step-father, Frederick Wenban; sisters-in-law Jacqueline Stell Furber and Lainie Stell; brothers-in-law Timothy Stell and Gerald Frey. In memory of William, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Route 88 North, Newark, NY 14513 Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com