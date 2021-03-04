Brink, Jeri Lee

LYONS/NEWARK: Jeri Lee Brink, 67, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital. A memorial for “Your Favorite Bartender” will be held at a later date this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Association or the American Lung Association. Jeri Lee was born on June 23, 1953, in Lyons, NY to Louis and Dorothy Salerno. She leaves behind her husband, John, her daughter, Destephan (Stephie), her two stepdaughters, Erin and Cory, and her four siblings. Jeri Lee was a lifelong resident of Lyons and graduated from Lyons High in 1971. After graduating Jeri Lee began working as a bartender in and around Wayne County. Her career as a bartender spanned nearly 40 years with the majority of those years spent working at establishments owned or operated by the Zappia family. She retired from The Corner Tavern in 2018 but the restless Jeri Lee began working part-time at Jim Pacello’s Mobile Station until the summer of 2019. Jeri Lee was a devoted wife and mother; her husband and daughter were her world. A lot of her interests revolved around her daughter. Once Stephie began school Jeri Lee began getting involved with the Lyons Central School District. She started by joining the PTA, the PTSA, and then she ran for the Lyons School Board and served several years as a member and a few as Vice President. Stephie’s interest in sports also got Jeri Lee involved in coaching youth basketball at Lyons Community Center. In later years Jeri Lee became a frequent blood donor to the American Red Cross. She took so much pride in being a blood donor that she decided to also enroll in New York State’s Donate Life program. Jeri Lee was selfless in both life and death. www.keysorfuneralhomes.com