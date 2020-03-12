Brinkman, Ronald “Pug” E.

NORTH ROSE: Age 76, passed away Monday, March 10, 2020, at Rochester General Hospital. He was born in Sodus, the son of the late Ellis Brinkman, and Evelyn Raymond Brinkman. After High School he served in the US Navy. Prior to retirement he was employed at Motts in Williamson as a mechanic. He enjoyed Nascar, Fishing, Nature, Woodworking, and his animals. He is survived by his companion, Joyce Francis, son’s, Randy Brinkman of Wolcott, Randy Bowman of NC, Robert Bowman of NC, daughter, Rhonda Bowman, brother Tom Brinkman of Wolcott, Linda Brinkman of Wolcott, Several Grandchildren, and nephew, Tommy Brinkman. A graveside service will take place Saturday, March 21, at 3:00 PM, at Rose Cemetery with Military honors. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com