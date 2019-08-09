Britt, Thomas C.

(born 25 August 1951 – died 30 January 2019) Thomas Casey Britt, 67, passed away January 30, 2019, in Newport News, Virginia. Tom was an avid musician and windsurfer. He lived in Newport News, Virginia and had a second home where he grew up in Newark, New York. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward C. and Helene U. Britt, and brothers William U. and Edward Daniel. He is survived by a sister Barbara A. Britt. A music memorial gathering was held April 7, 2019 at The Cowboy in Yorktown, Virginia, followed by a scattering of ashes at his favorite windsurfing launch site at Buckroe Beach in Hampton, Virginia. Another gathering will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Waterside Wine Bar, 125 Main Street, Phelps, New York from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.