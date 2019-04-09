Britt, Thomas C.  

(b. 25 August 1951 – d. 30 January 2019) NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA: Thomas Casey Britt, 67, passed away January 30, 2019, in Newport News, Virginia. Tom was an avid musician and windsurfer. After finishing high school in Newark, New York, he moved to Syracuse, New York, but soon joined a band as a bass guitar player and toured throughout the United States and Canada. Returning to Syracuse, New York, he graduated from LeMoyne College with a computer science degree, then worked as a computer professional for LeMoyne College, then at the State University of New York before moving to work at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia. He valued his lifelong friends in Newark, New York and all those he met along the way – musicians, windsurfers, librarians, computer professionals and others in the Upstate New York; Hampton Roads, Virginia; and Outer Banks, North Carolina areas. A lover of nature, tennis, windsurfing and, above all else music, Tom would ask “What’s your passion?”. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward C. and Helene U. Britt, and brothers William U. and Edward Daniel. He is survived by a sister Barbara A. Britt. A music memorial gathering was held April 7, 2019 at The Cowboy in Yorktown, Virginia, followed by a scattering of ashes at his favorite windsurfing launch site at Buckroe Beach in Hampton, Virginia. Another music memorial gathering will be held late summer in Newark, New York to be announced.