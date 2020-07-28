Powered by Dark Sky
August 2nd 2020, Sunday
Brockhuizen, Patricia A. 

by WayneTimes.com
July 28, 2020

PALMYRA: Patricia Ann Brockhuizen left this world to join her family in heaven on July 20, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. She was the daughter of Frederick Lee Wilber and Marjorie Weeks Wilber, born on May 2, 1933 in Rochester, NY. Her early years were spent in the Town of Pittsford and later moving to the Town of Williamson. She graduated from Williamson Central High School in 1951 and attended RBI for Secretarial Education. In April of 1953, she married Herman Brockhuizen. They were longtime residents of Palmyra, New York. Pat retired after 40 years of employment at Garlock Co., many years as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of the Garlock Old Timers Club, Palmyra Kings Daughters, the Palmyra Historical Society, and the Moose Club. She spent many hours as a volunteer for numerous organizations.  Pat loved her gardens and enjoyed the adventures of travel. She was predeceased by her husband, Herm; daughter, Margaret “Peggy”; parents, and sister, Marion Farron.  She is survived by many nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be observed Thursday (July 30), 10 AM – 12 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522.  (We kindly ask everyone to wear face masks and adhere to safe distancing). Pat will privately be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palmyra-Macedon Dollars for Scholars, Brockhuizen Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 66, Palmyra, NY 14522.  To leave the family an online condolence, to upload a photo or light a digital candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

