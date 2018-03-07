Brogan, Robert James

WEBSTER: Formerly of Chester, Vermont passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side, on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Pauline Brogan & his 2nd wife Kathleen Brogan. Robert is survived by his children, Kim Bobak, James Brogan, Kelly Dannenberg, Carol Brew Reilly, Kathy Brew, and Marguerite Janto; Grandchildren, Kathy Jackson, Gerard Krempasky, Christine Watson, Michael Schwartz, James Bobak, Ryan Dannenberg, Meghan Dannenberg, Clifford Reilly Jr., Connor Brogan, Anna Brogan, Corrie Janto, and Clare Brogan; Great-grandchildren, Madison Crowley, Ava, Makayla & Bryce Watson, extended family and friends. Robert retired from the New York City police dept. 94th precinct in Greenpoint, Brooklyn as a lieutenant after 25 years of service. He had served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Boatswain Mate 2nd class. Robert obtained his aviation pilots license while serving in the Navy. Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation, Friday, March 9, 2018 from 10-11AM at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in St. Patrick’s Church, 52 Main Street, Macedon, NY 14502 where a Funeral Mass will follow at 11AM. Interment will follow in Ascension Garden Cemetery, Henrietta, NY. Contributions may be directed to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450 in Robert’s memory. Please visit murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute.