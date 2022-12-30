Brongo, Tyler Andrew

PALMYRA: Tyler A. Brongo died unexpectedly in his home on December 27 at age 41. Tyler was born on August 14, 1981 in Rochester, New York. He was predeceased by his father, Ralph T. Brongo. Tyler is survived by his mother, Linda Brongo, his siblings, Ralph (Holly) Brongo and Lara Brongo (Krishna) Pacifici, nephews Devin and Matt Brongo, Samson and Leo Pacifici, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Tyler graduated from Palmyra-Macedon High School, Finger Lakes Community College, and Nazareth College. He worked for Wegmans for 25 years in various roles, most recently as a Planogram Analyst at the Wegmans Corporate Office. Tyler loved coaching youth baseball with his friend, Ben. He was a dedicated volunteer with the ALS Association and active member of the Rochester ALS Walk Committee. He loved history and was an avid fan of Auburn University football, the Buffalo Bills, and the New York Yankees. Tyler enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors with family and friends, and could usually be found lighting the fireworks or tending the fire.

Tyler is described by family and friends as one of the most thoughtful and helpful people they know, and he had a talent for making everyone laugh. His fierce devotion to family and friends will be missed.

Friends and family may call at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home 7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road, Fairport (Egypt location) on Thursday, January 5 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. His funeral service will be held on Friday, January 6 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 52 W Main Street, Macedon, NY

Donations in Tyler’s memory can be made to The ALS Association Upstate NY Chapter, 135 Old Cove Rd. suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090 and Palmyra-Macedon Dollars for Scholars, 127 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522.