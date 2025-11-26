What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3 4
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Brooks, Raymond John

November 26, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

PITTSFORD: It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the passing of Ray, a man whose presence was as big as his heart.  He was born to the late John and Loretta Przyborowski on July 16, 1941.  He was also predeceased by a brother, Robert Przyborowski, two sons, Justin Brooks and Robert Jacob Brooks, and his daughter, Elaine Brooks.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Brooks; children, Jeremy (Stacie) Spuck and Scott Brooks; grandchildren, Raymond (Stephanie) Brooks, Darcy Forger, Clayton Spuck, Lydia Brooks, James Brooks, Ethan Kellerson, Madelyn Brooks; step-daughter, Gina Armstrong; great grandchildren, Caleb and Hunter Brooks; sisters, Charlotte M. (Arnold) McGonigle and Marlene L. Pendleton; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.

Ray was a force of nature, known for his boundless energy, infectious laughter, and unwavering generosity. He lived life on his own terms, embracing every moment with passion and purpose. Whether he was hunting or cheering on his Pittsburgh Steelers, cooking up a feast for loved ones, or teaching his kids and grandkids to hunt or fish, Ray brought joy and inspiration to everyone around him.

Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 4-7PM on Friday (November 28) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday (November 29), 10 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Raymond will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery. 

Contributions in memory of Raymond may be directed to US Veterans Affairs Department (VA), https://www.va.gov/finger-lakes-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Raymond’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

The Last Dog

November 24, 2025
1 2 3 263
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.