Brooks, Raymond John

PITTSFORD: It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the passing of Ray, a man whose presence was as big as his heart. He was born to the late John and Loretta Przyborowski on July 16, 1941. He was also predeceased by a brother, Robert Przyborowski, two sons, Justin Brooks and Robert Jacob Brooks, and his daughter, Elaine Brooks.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Brooks; children, Jeremy (Stacie) Spuck and Scott Brooks; grandchildren, Raymond (Stephanie) Brooks, Darcy Forger, Clayton Spuck, Lydia Brooks, James Brooks, Ethan Kellerson, Madelyn Brooks; step-daughter, Gina Armstrong; great grandchildren, Caleb and Hunter Brooks; sisters, Charlotte M. (Arnold) McGonigle and Marlene L. Pendleton; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.

Ray was a force of nature, known for his boundless energy, infectious laughter, and unwavering generosity. He lived life on his own terms, embracing every moment with passion and purpose. Whether he was hunting or cheering on his Pittsburgh Steelers, cooking up a feast for loved ones, or teaching his kids and grandkids to hunt or fish, Ray brought joy and inspiration to everyone around him.

Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 4-7PM on Friday (November 28) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday (November 29), 10 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Raymond will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Raymond may be directed to US Veterans Affairs Department (VA), https://www.va.gov/finger-lakes-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/

