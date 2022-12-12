Brooks, Robert L.  “Porkie”

RED CREEK: Age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 09, 2022, at his home. He was born in Syracuse, son of the late Vernon Brooks and Thelma Greene Brooks. Prior to retirement he was a self-employed at his wood stove fabricating company, Brookwood Systems Inc, he then travelled the country with his wife selling homemade pork rinds. He had a deep love for his Boxer dogs, Butch, Bowser, Brandy and Babe. He is predeceased by his son, Dean Brooks, mother, Thelma Pople, father, Vernon Brooks, stepfather, Clayton Pople, sister, Christine Pople, brother, Richard Pople, grandson, Shawn Marshfield.

Survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Brooks, children, Cindy (Donald) Barron, Ginger (Brian Aylesworths) Brooks, Robin (Dave) Ashley, son, Daniel Brooks, siblings, Sylvia Pople, Mark (Roxanne) Pople, Clay (Ruth) Pople, grandchildren, Kenneth (Jennie) Barron, Kevin (Colleen) Barron, Jeremy Barron, Jason Soules, Genie (Tommy) Bennett, 18 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren including his sweet pea Memphis, lifelong friends, Ken “Butch” Manzari, Donald Thompson, Milton & Dawn Cummings.

Per his request there will be no funeral services. There will be a celebration of life on January 21st, 2023, at noon at Victory Fire house in Victory, NY.