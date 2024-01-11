ONTARIO: Robert passed away suddenly on January 10, 2024, at age 41. He was predeceased by his mother, Lynda Joyce Tuckey; sister, Elaine Brooks; brother, Justin Brooks.

Robert is survived by his children, Lydia Brooks and James Brooks; father, Raymond John (Sue) Brooks; brother, Jeremy Michael Spuck; nephew, Raymond James Brooks (Stephanie Baker); his cat, Phoebe; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Monday (January 15) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 where Robert’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday (January 16) at 1 PM.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Robert’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.