ONTARIO: Robert passed away suddenly on January 10, 2024, at age 41. He was predeceased by his mother, Lynda Joyce Tuckey; sister, Elaine Brooks; brother, Justin Brooks.
Robert is survived by his children, Lydia Brooks and James Brooks; father, Raymond John (Sue) Brooks; brother, Jeremy Michael Spuck; nephew, Raymond James Brooks (Stephanie Baker); his cat, Phoebe; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Monday (January 15) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 where Robert’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday (January 16) at 1 PM.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Robert’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
WEBSTER: Wanda V. Williams (nee Dye) born Aug. 26, 1934 in Eubanks, KY, passed on peacefully on Jan. 8, 2024. She was surrounded by her husband, David C. Williams and sons, Douglas (Melanie) and Bryan (Eileen). She also leaves her grandchildren, Brent (Bridget), Ross (Chrystal), Kelly (Brandon), Emerson, Keith (Michelle) and Chad; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Adeline, […]