Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 11th 2024, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Brooks, Robert

by WayneTimes.com
January 11, 2024

ONTARIO: Robert passed away suddenly on January 10, 2024, at age 41. He was predeceased by his mother, Lynda Joyce Tuckey; sister, Elaine Brooks; brother, Justin Brooks.

Robert is survived by his children, Lydia Brooks and James Brooks; father, Raymond John (Sue) Brooks; brother, Jeremy Michael Spuck; nephew, Raymond James Brooks (Stephanie Baker); his cat, Phoebe; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Monday (January 15) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 where Robert’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday (January 16) at 1 PM.  

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Robert’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.  

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Brooks, Robert

ONTARIO: Robert passed away suddenly on January 10, 2024, at age 41. He was predeceased by his mother, Lynda Joyce Tuckey; sister, Elaine Brooks; brother, Justin Brooks. Robert is survived by his children, Lydia Brooks and James Brooks; father, Raymond John (Sue) Brooks; brother, Jeremy Michael Spuck; nephew, Raymond James Brooks (Stephanie Baker); his cat, Phoebe; […]

Read More
Williams, Wanda V. (nee Dye)

WEBSTER: Wanda V. Williams (nee Dye) born Aug. 26, 1934 in Eubanks, KY, passed on peacefully on Jan. 8, 2024.  She was surrounded by her husband, David C. Williams and sons, Douglas (Melanie) and Bryan (Eileen).  She also leaves her grandchildren, Brent (Bridget), Ross (Chrystal), Kelly (Brandon), Emerson, Keith (Michelle) and Chad;  great-grandchildren, Jackson, Adeline, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square