Brophy, John T. “Jack” “Jackie” “Pops”

LIVERPOOL, NY: John passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2017, at the age of 89. He was born on June 26, 1928 in Medford, Massachusetts to the late John and Mary “O’Donnell” Brophy. Jack was also predeceased by his brother Jim and sister-in-law Marcia. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanne; daughter Laurel (Alfred) Pedrotti; son, Wayne (Darcy) Brophy; niece, Karen (Jack) Twomey; nephews Robert (Deb) Brophy and John Brophy; granddaughters, Caroline Pedrotti and Mary Brophy; grandsons, Matt and Alex Brophy; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff and residents at Sedgwick Heights in Syracuse, the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospital on 1-4 for all their care and compassion and to Gary and Jean Craig for 45 years of devoted friendship. Jack grew up in Melrose, Massachusetts and graduated from Melrose High School in 1945. He served our country through the Army Air Corps during WW II. Upon his honorable discharge, he enrolled in the School of Public Relations at Boston University and graduated with his BA in 1951. Jack met Joanne in 1939 when the two of them entered the 7th grade of the Melrose, MA school system. The two would remain friends through graduation and eventually started to date, were engaged in 1948 and married on May 27, 1950. Upon graduation from BU, Jack went to work for FW Dodge which would eventually become a division of the McGraw Hill Companies based out of NYC, NY. He would continue to work for McGraw Hill until his retirement in 1989 and then continued to work as a consultant for the next twenty years. Jack enjoyed his work and found it a privilege to look forward to getting up each day and going into the office. He also enjoyed the game of golf and upon moving to Liverpool, in 1964, became a part of the newly established Beaver Meadows Golf and Country Club in Phoenix. Jack loved the water and could be found puttering around his pool. He was an avid reader of the daily paper, books, and magazines. Through the years, he found great pleasure in spending time with friends and family at Lakes Winnipesaukee, Lake George and Fourth Lake. Jack was a fan of Syracuse football and any player that came out of that program and entered the NFL. He was supportive of his kids activities, and took an active role in guiding them through their childhood. He was a good listener and was able to communicate his thoughts with only a few words and sense of humor. He loved his family more than anything else in life. He was loyal, confidential and inspiring. His character allowed him to be a good provider and someone by which his children and grandchildren can aspire to become. He will be missed but remembered fondly by those who knew and loved him. Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, December 30, 2017 from 10-11AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 21 Cherry Tree Circle (Bayberry Community), Liverpool, NY 13090; where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for John at 11AM. Private interment will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Howlett Hill Road, Syracuse, NY. Arrangements by both the Maurer Funeral Home, Liverpool, NY and the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels of Ontario, Palmyra and Macedon, NY. Expressions of sympathy may be made in John’s memory to The Humane Society of the United States, please make your check payable to The HSUS, and mail it to, The Humane Society of the United States, Dept: Memorial Donations, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. To light a candle, leave a message, or upload a photo, please go to murphyfuneralservices.com