Brown, Barbara Ann (Clark)     

MARION: Went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2022, at age 85. Barbara was born on August 19, 1936, to Vern and Anna (Musclow) Clark, the fourth of five children. She was raised on the family farm in Walworth and graduated from high school at Wayne Central in Ontario, NY. She met her future husband, Gerald “Jerry” Brown of Mendon, NY in 1953. They were married on August 11, 1956, at the Walworth Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend George Munger. They enjoyed 46 wonderful years of marriage before Jerry passed away on February 13, 2003.

Barbara worked at the Forman Pickle Factory in Pittsford, NY where she met Jerry. After their marriage she went to work at Kodak until their first child was born. Their home became a lively place of activity as a total of five children were born to them. Barbara was a working mother at home until 1976 when, once her children were older, she went to work at Fluoro Film in Marion. In 1990, she started working at Jrlon in Palmyra, where she worked until her retirement.

Barbara is survived by her five children: Corlis Campbell of Athens, PA, Jacqueline (Calvin) Spinner of Malone, NY, Vern (Terri) Brown of Walworth NY, David (Trina) Brown of Marion, NY, and Stephen (Jacqueline) Brown also of Marion, NY.

She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Nicole (Matt Clark) Campbell of Troy, NY, James (Jessie) Campbell of Troy, PA, Emily (Harold) White of Elmira, NY, Kathleen (Andrew) Kirkpatrick of Malone, NY, Derek Spinner of Massena, NY, Simon Brown of Newark, DE, Cassandra Brown of Penfield, NY, Andrew Brown of Macedon, NY, Jacob Brown of Oklahoma City, OK, Bethany Brown of Berne, IN, Hannah Brown of Batesville, AR, Zachary (Courtney) Brown of Daytona Beach, FL, Jeffrey (Amanda) Brown of Fort Bragg, NC, and Amy (Marco) Davila of Lexington, KY. Barbara was looking forward to welcoming another member to the family, Shawn Cepec, of Batesville, AR, who is soon to be married to Hannah Brown.

Barbara enjoyed having 11 great-grandchildren as well: Tyra, Evan, Mila, and Jackson Campbell, Jonathan, Christian, and Lois White, Damien Iman, Rose Brown, Spencer Brown, and Dean Brown.

Barbara is also survived by her brother, Howard (Joyce) Clark of Palmyra, NY, her brother Leonard Clark of Penfield, NY, her sister Judith Taillie of Ontario, NY, her sister-in-law Evelyn Lovejoy of Honeoye, NY, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

Besides her parents and her loving husband, Barbara was predeceased by her brother, Donald, her son-in-law James Campbell, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Barbara was a kind and loving soul whom we will honor at Heritage Baptist Church, 2367 Palmyra-Marion Road, Palmyra, NY on Saturday, May 28, 2022, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at the Marion Cemetery.

We appreciate all the love and support of family, friends, and the Clifton Springs Nursing Home and hospital staff. Memorials in memory of Barbara may be made to the Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic Foundation, directed to the CSH&C Residential Activities Fund, 2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, NY 14432, or at https://rrhgive.org/giving. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.