Brown, Daniel William

NEWARK: Daniel W. Brown, 72, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital.

Please join the family from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Newark American Legion, 200 East Union Street, Newark, NY 14513 for Daniel’s celebration of life. All other services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lehigh Farms Greenhouses, 2739 Arcadia Zurich Norris Rd., Newark, NY 14513, to continue operating Daniel’s beloved business in memory of Daniel.

Daniel was born the son of the late John Hayden and Gertrude L. (LaFontaine) Brown on Tuesday, July 12, 1949 in Plattsburgh, NY. and was raised in Watkins Glen, NY graduating from high school there. He and his wife Barbara owned and operated Lehigh Farms Greenhouses for thirty-five years. They loved working the farm together. Daniel loved the NY Yankees, Cleveland Browns, all types of animals, and spending time with family working the greenhouses.

Daniel will be remembered by his wife, Barbara (Pease) Brown; sons Seth (Karen) Brown and Sean (Blythe) Brown; grandson Easton Brown; brothers John (Carol) Brown and Gerald Brown; sisters Beverly Sharkey and Gertrude Maloney; several nieces and nephews.

