PITTSBURGH/NEWARK: David C Brown (Brownie), age 59, born August 29, 1962 passed away September 28, 2021. Beloved husband to Doreen Brown, loving stepfather to Mike Pastore, Christyne (Pastore) Hurdle, Grandfather of Danielle & Jazmin Hurdle, Brianna & Emma Pastore. Brother to Melody Lisa & Alice, and Stepson Margaret Brown. David grew up in Newark NY and then moved to Pittsburgh PA. David lived his best life as a fanatic of the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be thought of fondly by his friends and family.