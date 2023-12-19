Brown, Ilean (Thomas)

SAVANNAH: Ilean Brown was born in Scott,Arkansas to Willie and Irene(Johnson) Thomas. She was the ninth of thirteen children.

Ilean moved to Savannah, New York in 1965. She married Leroy Brown on January 14, 1967. They were blessed with a son and two daughters.

Ilean worked at Parker Hannifin in Lyons, New York from 1970 until early retirement in 1997. In her spare time Ilean enjoyed scratch offs, bingo, casino trips and traveling.

Ilean is predeceased by her parents Willie and Irene Thomas and her husband Leroy Brown.

Ilean departed this life on December 13, 2023. She leaves behind to cherish her memory sisters Gladys Williams of Savannah, New York; Joyce Sigurani of Orlando, Florida; her brother’s J.W. Thomas of Little Rock, Arkansas; Clifford (Pamela) Thomas of Lyons, New York. Her children Thermon Brown of Savannah, New York; Valerie Brown of Newark, New York and Michelle Brown of Greece, New York. Grandchildren Mahelia Manuel, Nicole Brown, Darius Brown, Otis James III, Courtney James, Anthony Brown, Trevon Heyward, Ieshia Kelly, Adrian Brown and Shaylee Brown. Also a host of nieces, nephews and great grandchildren and many dear friends.