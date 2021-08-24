Brown, Johnny T. “JB”

NEWARK: Formally of Florida, passed away on August 20, 2021, at the age of 86.
Johnny was born the son of the late Ransom Clack and Christina Taylor on May 16, 1935. Johnny moved to Lyons in the late ‘60s, where he was hired as the first black deputy in Wayne County. He worked from 1969 to 1990 when he retired. He was also an original Harlem Globetrotter in the late 50s and early 60s when he played in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
He leaves a wife of 25 years, Marleen Welch Brown. Johnny had five children; sixteen grandchildren; two step-children; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on August 28 at 1:00 PM at the Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, with Pastor Frank Comer Officiating.
Donations can be made to Lifetime Hospice Care, 800 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513 in memory of Johnny.
MARION: Entered into rest on August 19, 2021 at the age of 81. Predeceased by his sister, Kathy Healy. Survived by his loving wife, Barbara of 23 years; daughters, Kristen DeBruyne, Andrea (Scott) Simpson, Pamela DeBruyne, Erin Grier and Kathaleen Cortes; 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister, Damaris Shaffer; long time special friend, Carl German; several […]
GENEVA/NEWARK: JoEll Lanphear Ells, 54, Heaven gained another beautiful angel on August 19, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home due to on going medical issues. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1529 Odell Rd., Waterloo, NY. George Walter will […]