Brown, Johnny T. “JB”

NEWARK: Formally of Florida, passed away on August 20, 2021, at the age of 86.

Johnny was born the son of the late Ransom Clack and Christina Taylor on May 16, 1935. Johnny moved to Lyons in the late ‘60s, where he was hired as the first black deputy in Wayne County. He worked from 1969 to 1990 when he retired. He was also an original Harlem Globetrotter in the late 50s and early 60s when he played in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

He leaves a wife of 25 years, Marleen Welch Brown. Johnny had five children; sixteen grandchildren; two step-children; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on August 28 at 1:00 PM at the Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, with Pastor Frank Comer Officiating.

Donations can be made to Lifetime Hospice Care, 800 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513 in memory of Johnny.