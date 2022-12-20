Brown, Leroy 

SAVANNAH: Age 81, was born in Hartsville, SC to Kimual and Hettie (Mumford) Brown. He was the middle of 3 children. Leroy moved to New York in 1962. On January 14,1967 Leroy married Ilean Thomas. From the union one son and two daughters were born.

Leroy worked at Mobil Chemical in Macedon, NY from 1972 until he retired in 2006. Since retirement Leroy enjoyed sitting at home doing absolutely nothing, which he earned the right to do.

Leroy departed this life on December 17, 2022. His parents, brother, William Jerry; and son, Onzle Albert (surviving wife Lotty Albert) preceded his death. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years, Ilean Brown of Savannah, NY; sister, Christola Walker of Syracuse, NY; brother, John Gurly of Baltimore, MD; Teresa (Welton) Chester of Syracuse, NY; Thermon Brown of Savannah, NY; Kimberly Albert of Charlotte, NC; Valerie Brown of Lyons, NY and Michelle Brown of Greece, NY; grandchildren, Ebony Saunders, Reynard Hutchinson, Quintien Albert, Christopher Albert, Khiada Albert, Sanika Bynoe, Nicole Brown, Anthony Brown, Adrian Brown, Shaylee Brown, Mahalia Manuel, Otis James III, Courtney James, Trevor Heyward, Darius Brown (nickname Leroy Coop Boy) and Ieshia Kelly; a host of great grandkids, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 6pm – 8pm, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church St, Savannah, NY 13146. Funeral Services will be Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, corner of Spencer and Holly, Lyons, NY 14889. Interment will immediately follow the service at South Lyons Cemetery, on Routh 14, Lyons, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.