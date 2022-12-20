Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 20th 2022, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Brown, Leroy 

by WayneTimes.com
December 20, 2022

SAVANNAH: Age 81, was born in Hartsville, SC to Kimual and Hettie (Mumford) Brown. He was the middle of 3 children. Leroy moved to New York in 1962. On January 14,1967 Leroy married Ilean Thomas. From the union one son and two daughters were born.

Leroy worked at Mobil Chemical in Macedon, NY from 1972 until he retired in 2006. Since retirement Leroy enjoyed sitting at home doing absolutely nothing, which he earned the right to do.

Leroy departed this life on December 17, 2022. His parents, brother, William Jerry; and son, Onzle Albert (surviving wife Lotty Albert) preceded his death. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years, Ilean Brown of Savannah, NY; sister, Christola Walker of Syracuse, NY; brother, John Gurly of Baltimore, MD; Teresa (Welton) Chester of Syracuse, NY; Thermon Brown of Savannah, NY; Kimberly Albert of Charlotte, NC; Valerie Brown of Lyons, NY and Michelle Brown of Greece, NY; grandchildren, Ebony Saunders, Reynard Hutchinson, Quintien Albert, Christopher Albert, Khiada Albert, Sanika Bynoe, Nicole Brown, Anthony Brown, Adrian Brown, Shaylee Brown, Mahalia Manuel, Otis James III, Courtney James, Trevor Heyward, Darius Brown (nickname Leroy Coop Boy) and Ieshia Kelly; a host of great grandkids, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 6pm – 8pm, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church St, Savannah, NY 13146. Funeral Services will be Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, corner of Spencer and Holly, Lyons, NY 14889. Interment will immediately follow the service at South Lyons Cemetery, on Routh 14, Lyons, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Brown, Leroy 

SAVANNAH: Age 81, was born in Hartsville, SC to Kimual and Hettie (Mumford) Brown. He was the middle of 3 children. Leroy moved to New York in 1962. On January 14,1967 Leroy married Ilean Thomas. From the union one son and two daughters were born. Leroy worked at Mobil Chemical in Macedon, NY from 1972 […]

Read More
Potter, Lee Michael 

LYONS: Lee Michael Potter, passed suddenly on Saturday (December 10, 2022) at 8:26 am.  Lee was born on September 29, 1989. He was 33. He is predeceased by his brother Matthew James Potter; his grandparents Stanley and Bonnie Lewis, his grandfather Harry Potter, great grandparents Lawrence Tyler, Sarah Pitzeruse . Lee is survived by his […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square