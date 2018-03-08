Brown, Linda Day

FARMINGTON: Age 69, entered into God’s house on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, with her family by her side. Born in Saco, ME in 1949, she grew up in Biddeford Pool, ME, graduating from Biddeford High School in 1967. Linda is the daughter of George Franklin “Skip” Day and Bessie (Small) Day who were well known on the Pool. Residing a number of years in Marion, NY on what she termed a “farmette”, Linda thoroughly enjoyed the 4-acre property. Horses and birds were her joy along with her beloved cat, Socks. Spending time with friends and family, touring craft fairs and garage saling were her favorite pastimes. She leaves behind her two daughters Terri-Lea Day(Lariviere) Williams, and Lindsay Brown, granddaughter Cassandra DeGelleke, and younger brother Steven C Day. Linda was preceded by her older brother, William N Day (Feb 20, 2017). The family would like to thank the staff at Highland Hospital for all the compassionate care and support they extended to Linda. At her request there will be no formal services. The family will have a private burial at their convenience in the spring. In lieu of cards, donations can be made to the Audubon Society or Heritage Christian Stables Therapeutic Riding of Webster NY. To leave condolences or to share a memory, please visit the online obituaries at rochestercremation.com