Brown, Noreena

STROUDSBURG, PA: Noreena Brown, age 53, of Hamilton Township, Stroudsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg, PA. Noreena was the loving wife of Duane Brown. She was born in Canandaigua, NY on September 29, 1970, daughter of Dora (Rodgers) Adams of Farmington, NY and the late Paul David Adams. She was a 1988 graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Noreena had worked as a Registered Nurse for the Ambulatory Center in Stroudsburg, PA for 14 years.

She served as a secretary for the Stroudsburg Wrestling Booster Club.

We have been blessed with the presence of Noreena in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her husband:: Duane of Stroudsburg, PA, her mother; Dora (Rodgers) Adams of Farmington, NY. She was the loving mother to: Jake D. Brown and Hunter W. Brown both of Stroudsburg, PA.

Noreena is also survived by a sister: Brenda Rainbow of Palmyra NY, a niece: Shantell and four nephews: Robert, Kenny, Harlen and Darreyl.

In addition to her father Paul David Adams, she was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. Please join the family for a celebration of Noreen’s life beginning at noon on July 12 at Richard P. Outhouse Memorial Park, 2550 Outhouse Rd, Canandaigua, NY 14424.